President Lee Jae Myung said Monday the solidarity demonstrated during the 1980 pro-democracy movement in the southern city of Gwangju was revived in the public's efforts to thwart the 2024 martial law attempt and safeguard democracy.

Lee made the remarks at a ceremony in Gwangju commemorating the May 18 democratization movement, during which civilians stood up against the military junta led by then Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, who sent troops to suppress the movement. Chun later became president.

"A great Republic of Korea stopped armed martial law forces with its bare hands in 2024, just as the citizens of Gwangju did in May 1980," Lee said at the ceremony in the city located some 270 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

"The harmonious world that flowered when all of Gwangju joined forces ... was reborn as 'the revolution of light' in 2024 to safeguard democracy," the president said, referring to the thwarted martial law attempt by ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)