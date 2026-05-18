Renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wook has received the highest cultural honor given by the French government, becoming the fourth Korean to receive the prestigious award.

Park received France's Commander in the Order of Arts and Letters, the highest rank of the three-tier honor from the French Ministry of Culture, in a ceremony presided over by French Culture Minister Catherine Pegard on Sunday (local time), Reuters reported.

The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where Park is leading the jury as the first Korean to assume the role. The festival runs through May 23 in the southern French resort city.

Upon receiving the award, Park noted that his works have received tremendous influence from French films and philosophy, and said he is touched by how his works now seem to be influencing young French filmmakers.

The auteur recalled how his 2004 Grand Prix win at Cannes, with the film "Oldboy," served as a major turning point and said ties with the film festival have continued for a long time.

Park won the Jury Prize for "Thirst" in 2009 and received the Best Director award for "Decision to Leave" in 2022.

"My last remaining wish is to film a movie in France sometime, with French actors," he said in an acceptance speech, thanking the French government for the honor.

Korean recipients of the honor include conductor Chung Myung-whun and soprano Sumi Jo. (Yonhap)