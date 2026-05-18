Only 3 in 10 elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul have conducted or planned field trips this year, according to data from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, highlighting a sharp decline in student experiential learning programs.

As of 2026, just 407 out of 1,331 schools, or 31 percent, planned one-day experiential learning activities, down significantly from 86 percent in 2023. Participation has fallen precipitously in recent years.

The decline comes as many teachers have grown reluctant to organize field trips due to concerns over safety accidents and complaints from parents.

By school level, middle schools recorded the highest participation rates, while elementary and high schools posted the lowest rate for overnight programs.