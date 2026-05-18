The Gwangju Democratization Movement began on May 18, 1980. Tens of thousands of students and other citizens staged demonstrations in Gwangju, protesting against then military junta leader Chun Doo-hwan, who took power in a military coup a year earlier. The uprising is one of the most significant pro-democracy movements in the South Korean history. Students initially protested against the expansion of martial law and Chun’s authoritarian rule. In the military crackdown that followed, around 200 people lost their lives according to the official tally, and thousands were injured or arrested.