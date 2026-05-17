Consumers have long questioned the authenticity of heavily edited before-and-after photographs from plastic surgery clinics. However, the emergence of fully AI-generated promotional images has introduced an additional layer of doubt.

With the increasing adoption of generative AI, marketing materials created entirely by artificial intelligence are proliferating across online platforms in South Korea.

Park Ji-yeon, an office worker in her 30s, shared, “I’ve started doubting all the reviews I see online these days. I thought one post was real, but then I opened the comments and saw people saying it was fake. That made it even more confusing.”

Similar to Park's experience, many posts do not disclose that their images or reviews were generated using artificial intelligence.

This trend is especially evident in service industries such as cosmetic surgery clinics and hair salons, where reviews and visual results are significant factors in attracting clients.

On freelance platforms, creators offering AI-generated advertising photos for 10,000 won to 30,000 won ($7 to $22) per image are easy to find.

The concern is that presenting AI-generated images as authentic cases could mislead consumers and potentially cause harm.

Meanwhile, regulatory authorities are taking steps to address this issue.

In the previous month, the Korea Fair Trade Commission announced plans to revise its advertising review guidelines to require disclosures when AI-generated virtual figures are used in advertisements.

According to the proposed revision, advertisements featuring recommendations or endorsements from virtual characters not based on real experiences could be deemed unfair or deceptive and subject to regulation.

The commission stated that it intends to gather feedback from experts and relevant government agencies prior to finalizing and implementing the revised guidelines.