A woman in her 70s on Saturday drove her car through the first-floor glass windows of a sports center in South Gyeongsang Province, and the car fell into a basement swimming pool.

The car flipped over after landing in the water, and swimmers nearby quickly jumped in to help the driver.

“Men who were swimming pulled the driver out of the submerged car, and an instructor performed CPR,” a witness was quoted as saying.

Emergency responders took the driver, who was conscious but had chest pain, and a swimmer in her 50s with cuts from broken glass to the hospital.

There were about eight people in the pool at the time, but the car landed away from them, so more serious injuries were avoided, according to local reports.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance footage, they found the woman had finished swimming and was preparing to drive home when she accidentally put the car in reverse, struck another vehicle, crashed through the building’s glass windows and plunged into the pool.

The driver reportedly told police she “does not remember anything about the incident.” Authorities said she was not intoxicated and had a valid driver’s license.