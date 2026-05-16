Singer-actor IU donated 300 million won ($200,160) to mark her birthday on Saturday, her agency Edam Entertainment said.

The donation was made under the name "IUaena," a combination of the artist's name and her official fan club, "Uaena."

Edam said 100 million won was given to Asan Medical Center in Seoul, while 50 million won each went to four local charity groups.

"The funds will be used to support patients facing financial difficulties, provide educational and cultural programs for children and adolescents, assist elderly people living alone, support single-mother households in vulnerable situations and supply advanced assistive devices for people with disabilities," the agency said.

IU has made regular donations under the "IUaena" name on occasions such as her debut anniversary, birthdays and year-end holidays. Earlier this month, she donated 100 million won to support children and teenagers on Children's Day. (Yonhap)