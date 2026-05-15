Debris recovered from the unidentified airborne objects that struck the South Korean-operated cargo vessel HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz arrived in South Korea on Friday and will undergo detailed forensic analysis, the Foreign Ministry said.

The debris was transported to South Korea by air following consultations with the United Arab Emirates government and will now be examined by relevant specialized agencies.

The development comes as Seoul intensifies its investigation into the May 4 attack on the Panama-flagged vessel operated by South Korean shipping company HMM Co.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said Thursday that the possibility of a non-Iranian actor being behind the attack appears low, while emphasizing that investigations are still ongoing.

The official said the government is focusing efforts on gathering evidence to support such an assessment.