By the Korean Food Promotion Institute

Long prized in Korea as a restorative summer dish, jangeogui is grilled eel seasoned one of three ways — with salt, a sweet-savory soy glaze or a fiery gochujang sauce — each drawing out a different character from the rich, oily fish. Traditionally enjoyed during the hottest stretches of the year to replenish stamina, jangeogui is typically served with thin slivers of raw garlic and ginger, which cut through the richness and round out the flavor. For something more substantial, the eel can also be braised with radish, potato, pumpkin, eggplant and green onion in a spicy seasoning — a heartier variation suited to a shared table.

Ingredients

4 eels

5 cloves garlic

2 ginger fingers

Soy sauce seasoning

1 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup rice wine

1 dried red chili pepper

Gochujang seasoning

1/4 cup gochujang (red chili pepper paste)

1 cup gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)

1 cup water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons corn syrup

2 tablespoons rice wine

2 tablespoons minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt, ground black pepper as needed

Salt seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

Ground black pepper as needed

Preparation

Prepare well-trimmed eel.

Cut the garlic and ginger into a fine julienne. Wash and place them in a colander to drain.

Combine the soy sauce seasoning, and then bring to a boil. When the sauce boils, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Mix the gochu-jang seasoning ingredients together.

Cooking

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Quickly sear the eel on both sides.

Baste the cooked eel with soy sauce seasoning and/or gochujang seasoning twice, grilling them so they do not burn. For salt seasoning, sprinkle with salt and ground black pepper.

Arrange the grilled eel on a serving plate with sliced garlic and ginger.

Tip

Braised eel with ingredients such as radish, potato, pumpkin, eggplant, green onion and spicy seasoning can be eaten as a special dish.