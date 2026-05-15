Two high school students were found dead after apparently falling from an apartment building in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, on Thursday.

According to local police on Friday, the bodies of the 16- and 17-year-old students were discovered at 11:19 p.m. at an apartment in Seokhyeon-dong, Mokpo. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead.

Police believe the two, who reportedly knew each other, fell from the 13th-floor rooftop. They did not live in the apartment building, and their schools are located outside the city, the officials said.

Authorities are currently investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

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