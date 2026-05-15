World's highest sea bridge observatory opens Edge Walk tour

Incheon’s Cheongna Sky Bridge Observatory launched the Edge Walk experience on Friday, allowing participants to enjoy breathtaking views and brave the walkway 184 meters above the sea.

The 1 1/2-hour tour includes an open-air walk along the outer edge of the bridge’s main tower, with safety gear provided. It is limited to 10 sessions per day, with 20 participants per session.

Popular time slots are already fully booked for this month, the Incheon Tourism Organization said. The tour, including access to the observatory, costs 60,000 won.

Cheongna Sky Bridge Observatory is recognized by Guinness World Records as the highest sea bridge observatory.