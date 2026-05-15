Pianist Son Se-hyeok won first prize in the piano category at the Prague Spring International Music Competition this week, organizers said Friday.

The 18-year-old took first place after competing against 41 other pianists in the finals in Prague on Thursday (local time). Chinese pianists Zhiquan Wang and Xuehong Chen came in second and third, respectively, according to the organizers.

Son, who played Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15 for the finals, also received three special awards for his performance. In addition to the 250,000 Czech Koruna ($11,972) prize money, he has been invited to perform at next year's Prague Spring music festival.

"I learned a lot through this competition. ... I would like to sincerely thank my fellow participants, the jury and everyone who supported me," Son said in a statement released through the Kumho Cultural Foundation.

Son, who made his debut through the Kumho Prodigy Concert in 2021, won the grand prize in the Henle Piano Competition the same year.

Established in 1947, the Prague Spring International Music Competition is held annually in two instrumental categories. This year's competition featured the piano and flute categories.

South Korean pianist Lee Dong-ha won first prize in 2021, when the competition for the piano last took place. (Yonhap)