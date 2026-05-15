The Korea Forest Service said Friday it was attending the 21st session of the United Nations Forum on Forests at the United Nations Headquarters from May 11-15 to share forest policy achievements and discuss international cooperation.

The UN Forum on Forests is the largest international forestry meeting, bringing together representatives from 193 member states, international organizations and stakeholders to discuss implementation of the UN Strategic Plan for Forests for achieving teh UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The Korean delegation took part in discussions on key policy agenda items, including implementation of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests and the Global Forest Goals. The delegation highlighted Korea’s cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization on managing large-scale forest fires and supporting implementation of the global forest strategy.

The Korea Forest Service also co-hosted a side event with the FAO and the International Tropical Timber Organization to discuss challenges such as limited public awareness of wood use, institutional barriers and insufficient investment.

During the event, the agency proposed establishing an “International Day of Sustainable Wood” and met with representatives from international organizations including the FAO and the United Nations Environment Program to explain the proposal and gather feedback from the international community.

Nam Song-hee, head of the Korean delegation and director general of the International Affairs Bureau at the Korea Forest Service, said sustainable wood production and use were key strategies for enhancing forests’ carbon absorption capacity while revitalizing local economies.

“I hope discussions on sustainable wood use initiated by Korea at UN Forum on Forests will continue to gain momentum within the international community,” Nam said.