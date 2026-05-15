Hot weather is forecast to continue across South Korea through the weekend, after Seoul reached 31 degrees Celsius on Friday, the highest of the year so far.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, daytime highs in Seoul will hover around 31 C throughout the weekend. Most parts of Korea will also see temperatures above 30 C under continued clear skies. Daytime highs are expected to be more than 5 C above the seasonal average for this time of year.

The early summer-like weather is being driven by a high-pressure ridge in the upper atmosphere, which is blocking cold air from moving south. At the same time, a surface-level high-pressure system is generating descending air currents that suppress cloud formation, allowing clear skies to intensify solar heating and rapidly warm the ground.

The cloudless conditions are expected to create a sharp day-night temperature gap of around 15 degrees, raising health concerns. On Saturday, morning lows will range from 12 C to 18 C, with daytime highs of 23 C to 32 C. Sunday will see lows of 13 C to 18 C and highs of 23 C to 33 C.

Authorities have also warned of very high ultraviolet radiation levels nationwide. Ozone levels, which can worsen respiratory conditions, are expected to rise under strong sunlight and high temperatures, prompting officials to advise people to avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

The hot weather is expected to continue until Tuesday, when cloud cover is forecast to increase ahead of rain the following day. The rain is expected to bring temperatures back closer to seasonal averages, with daytime highs around 25 C in major cities across Korea.