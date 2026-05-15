Cosmax China said Friday it had showcased next-generation bio convergence solutions at the 2026 China Beauty Expo in Shanghai.

Cosmax organized its booth around three themed zones — innovation, global and value plus — highlighting both localized strategies for the Chinese market and global technological capabilities.

In the innovation zone, the company introduced technologies across eight themes, including sun care, makeup and high-performance skin care.

Its sun care lineup featuring the proprietary EmulShift technology, designed to reduce whitening effects and clumping through exclusive emulsification techniques, was introduced as a key driver behind the company’s 120 percent on-year growth in related sales in 2025.

In makeup, cushion foundation products featuring the FlexiLast triple jelly network film technology — which surpassed 10 million units sold within six months of launch in China — also attracted visitors.

The company also showcased biotechnology-based skincare ingredients, including recombinant PDRN, PDRN nanoparticle technology and antioxidant enzyme technologies derived from microorganisms found in extreme environments.

Cosmax additionally presented more than 40 bestseller products and premium research achievements, including its “1000-trillion moisturizer” formulation technology and organoid-based gray hair research recognized by the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists.

Through a joint exhibition with health supplement affiliate Cosmax Bio, the company highlighted the growing “beauty and wellness convergence” trend. It introduced liquid functional health supplements and snack-type inner beauty products containing ingredients such as collagen, sodium hyaluronate, glutathione and vitamins.

“Based on our research and development competitiveness spanning cosmetics and health supplements, we are leading innovation beyond the Asian market into the global market,” a company official said. “We will continue providing differentiated convergence solutions by combining next-generation bio formulation technologies with inner beauty capabilities.”