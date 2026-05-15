Tomorrow X Together cinched platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its eighth EP “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns,” label Big Hit Music said Friday.

This is the ninth release from the group to certify platinum in Japan, surpassing 250,000 shipments in the country.

The mini album has topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. On the last chart, TXT tied the record for the most albums to do so, at 14.

Meanwhile, the fivesome will begin touring four cities in Japan in celebration of its seventh year. The concert trip will begin in Nagoya on May 23, and will continue in Funabashi, Fukuoka and Kobe.