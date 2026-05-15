South Korea’s main stock index, the Kospi, broke above the 8,000 mark for the first time ever during intraday trading on Friday. The milestone came just seven trading days after the index first surpassed 7,000.

According to the Korea Exchange, the bourse operator, the benchmark index opened at 7,951.75, down 0.37 percent from the previous day. Just 13 minutes after the market opened, it crossed the 8,000 threshold.

As of 9:21 a.m., the Kospi was trading at around 8,031 points.