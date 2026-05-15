US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were set to hold the second and final day of bilateral talks in Beijing on Friday, with the leaders expected to reiterate their desire to manage their countries' relations in a stable manner.

Trump and Xi plan to have tea and a luncheon meeting reportedly at Zhongnanhai, the central complex of the top Chinese leadership that houses offices and residences of senior Communist Party and government officials, including the Chinese president.

On Thursday, the two leaders had more than two hours of talks at the Great Hall of the People, touching on an array of knotty issues, ranging from bilateral trade and the US-Israeli war with Iran to Taiwan, the self-governing democracy China considers part of its territory.

The anticipated venue for Friday's talks drew much attention due to its symbolism. Situated close to the Forbidden City, Zhongnanhai was where then US President Richard Nixon met then Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1972 to lay the groundwork for Sino-US detente.

During Friday's meeting, the two sides are expected to reiterate the need for Washington and Beijing to cooperate, though it remains uncertain whether there can be visible progress in their discussions on delicate issues, including Taiwan.

During Thursday's meeting, Xi warned that if the Taiwan question is not handled properly, the two countries may end up having "clashes" and "even conflicts."

But he reiterated the need for bilateral cooperation, saying the countries should be "partners rather than rivals."

In the afternoon, Trump will wrap up his three-day trip to China and head back home.

Trump's entourage included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, US Ambassador to China David Perdue and other top officials.

The president was also accompanied by prominent American entrepreneurs, including SpaceX and Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Apple's Tim Cook, Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra and Goldman Sachs' David Solomon.

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital Wednesday evening, marking his first trip to China since November 2017. He and Xi last met in person in Busan, South Korea, in late October on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

This week's summit is the first in a series of possible bilateral talks between Trump and Xi this year, including meetings on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November and the Group of 20 gathering in Florida in December.

During Thursday's meeting, Trump invited Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan to visit the White House in Washington on Sept. 24. (Yonhap)