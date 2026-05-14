South Korean stocks finished at a record peak of above 7,980 on Thursday, just an inch away from the unprecedented 8,000-point level, as investors closely paid attention to the ongoing summit between the United States and China, and artificial intelligence-related stocks continued their rally.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 137.4 points, or 1.75 percent, to close at a fresh high of 7,981.41, just shy of the landmark 8,000-point mark.

The index opened higher but dipped as low as 7,842.72 in early trading. But the Kospi rebounded in afternoon trading, soaring as high as 7,991.04 at one point.

Trade volume was heavy at 842.3 million shares worth 50.6 trillion won ($34 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 647 to 220.

Foreigners continued their sell-offs for the sixth consecutive session, dumping 2.1 trillion won, but retail investors and institutions scooped up local shares worth 1.8 trillion won and 193 billion won, respectively.

After taking a breather from a record-breaking run Tuesday, the Kospi gained ground for the second consecutive day, inching closer toward the unprecedented 8,000-point level.

The index was buoyed by expectations that US President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to China will help ease tensions between the world's two superpowers over trade, Taiwan and other sticky issues.

"Investors showed both anticipation and caution over the US-China summit," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled their desire to stably manage relations between the two superpowers but staked out their positions on Taiwan, trade and other key issues during a high-stakes summit in Beijing.

Overnight, major US indexes also gained ground, driven up by tech gains, on news that chiefs from AI chip giant Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and other major tech companies joined Trump on his state visit to Beijing.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.2 percent higher, and the S&P 500 added 0.58 percent, both reaching new highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.14 percent.

Concerns over a faster-than-expected rise in US producer prices, a key gauge of inflation, in April and lingering woes over little progress in peace talks between the US and Iran were not enough to cool down the stock market.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics jumped 4.23 percent to 296,000 won, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix lost 0.3 percent to 1.97 million won.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.79 percent to 442,000 won, and trading firm Samsung C&T soared 3.15 percent also to 442,000 won.

Bio giant Samsung Biologics advanced 2.77 percent to 1.45 million won, and Celltrion went up 2.41 percent to 195,100 won.

Financial shares were also bullish, with KB Financial rising 2.63 percent to 156,000 won, and Shinhan Financial expanding 1.68 percent to 96,800 won. Samsung Life Insurance surged 7.84 percent to 330,000 won.

On the other hand, power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility dropped 2.42 percent to 117,100 won, and major shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy plunged 8.46 percent to 671,000 won.

Electrical shares also lost ground.

HD Hyundai Electric lost 1.02 percent to 1.27 million won, LS Electric dipped 1.75 percent to 280,000 won and Samsung Electro-Mechanics shed 0.49 percent to 1.02 million won.

Automaker Kia slipped 0.78 percent to 178,100 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,491.0 won against the US dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 0.4 won from the previous session to reach the weakest level since April 7. (Yonhap)