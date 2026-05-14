Men's golf world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is ready to compete as scheduled in the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the season.

According to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday, McIlroy completed a scheduled practice round at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, where the PGA Championship is being held.

During a practice round the previous day, however, McIlroy was seen limping and only practiced on three holes.

McIlroy, who is seeking his first PGA Championship title since 2014, is not in perfect condition. After last week's Truist Championship, he revealed that he had developed a blister beneath the toenail on his right pinky toe.

To ensure he could compete normally, McIlroy had the toenail removed. He also prepared larger shoes and extra cushioning inserts to minimize discomfort.

After completing his practice round on the eve of the tournament, McIlroy said, "It's okay. There's absolutely no problem. I can walk without discomfort," expressing confidence that he would be able to compete normally.

McIlroy, who won April's Masters Tournament, the first major of the season, will play alongside top stars including Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm in the opening round.

Spieth, who has previously won the Masters, the US Open, and The Open Championship, can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory this week.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)