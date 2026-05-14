National Tax Service said Thursday that Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun held bilateral meetings with tax authorities in Hungary, Belgium and the United Kingdom, signing agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation to recover overseas assets hidden by delinquent taxpayers.

During the trip, Lim asked foreign tax authorities to accelerate information-sharing on suspected offshore tax evasion cases and discussed the possibility of conducting joint cross-border investigations when necessary.

On May 8, Lim met Ferenc Vagujhelyi, head of Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Administration, where the two sides signed a new agreement on mutual assistance in tax collection and renewed a broader cooperation pact to expand working-level exchanges. They also shared cases involving the use of AI technologies in tax administration.

In Belgium on May 11, Lim met Filip Van de Velde, head of the Belgian Tax Administration. Belgium proposed that Korea join an OECD-affiliated council on international tax debt management, chaired by Belgium, to strengthen discussions on cross-border tax collection cooperation. Lim said Korea would actively participate starting from the next meeting.

On May 13, Lim held the third Korea-UK tax commissioner meeting with John-Paul Marks, first permanent secretary and chief executive of HM Revenue and Customs. The two sides exchanged views on whistleblower reward systems and tax collection practices, and agreed to sign a working-level cooperation agreement targeting cross-border tax delinquents.

The NTS said the agreements are expected to speed up efforts to recover overseas assets from tax delinquents while strengthening international tax cooperation networks to support Korean companies operating abroad.