Hyundai Motor said Thursday it had ranked first overall among 69 companies in the autos and auto parts sector in the 2026 Extel Asia Executive Team Survey covering Asia excluding China and Japan.

The survey, conducted by Extel Insights, evaluates companies and executives across major markets in the US, Europe and Asia based on assessments from institutional investors and analysts.

The rankings were determined from surveys conducted between November and December last year across categories including chief executive officer, chief financial officer, investor relations, ESG and board governance.

Hyundai Motor ranked first in the CFO, investor relations officer, IR program, ESG and board of directors categories.

The automaker said investor confidence in its capital management policy contributed to the strong ranking in the CFO category.

In the CEO category, which evaluates leadership, credibility and communication, Hyundai Motor ranked second.

The company also attributed the results to expanded investor communication efforts, including non-deal roadshows and CEO investor day events.

“This result reflects recognition from the global investment community for our continued communication with investors and efforts to enhance corporate value,” a Hyundai Motor official said.

“We will continue expanding communication with shareholders and investors through transparent management and proactive investor relations activities.”