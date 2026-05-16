Divorced people seeking to marry again tend to avoid people who spend too much or do not listen to other people's thoughts, according to a recent survey by a local matchmaking firm.

The company Only-You conducted the survey on 656 men and women seeking to get remarried, on May 4-10, and asked what type of partner they wanted to avoid. Some 35.1 percent of men said they avoided women who spent too much, while 37.2 percent of the women said they did not want to get married to men who were too stubborn.

Men also said they do not want to marry self-attached women (26.5 percent) or those obsessed with the past (18.6 percent). Women said they do not want short-tempered men (22.3 percent), or men obsessed with the past (20.4 percent).

There were also differences in what men and women said they prioritized in their romantic partners. Women were slightly more pragmatic, as their top answer (32 percent) was potential obstacles in their marriage such as views over children, health or religion, but men prioritized chemistry with their new partner.

About 26.2 percent of men also picked potential obstacles in marriage, while 22.3 percent said their financial situation was important. Some 28.1 percent of the women picked finances as the most important factor, while 23.1 percent said chemistry between the two was the top consideration.

Both genders mostly preferred legal marriage when they found a romantic partner they liked. But in terms of second-most preferred form of relationship, 21 percent of the men said they wanted common-law marriage while 22.3 percent of women said they wanted to be in a non-binding romantic relationship.