Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers (left) visits the company's fulfillment center in Sejong City on Wednesday to mark the launch of its disaster-response program, which draws on the company's Rocket Delivery logistics network.

The program keeps 2,500 relief kits in constant reserve for immediate deployment when disasters strike, with each kit containing 10 essential items from Coupang's private label CPLB line, including bedding, towels, toiletries and foldable mattresses.

The Sejong facility was chosen for its ability to reach disaster-hit regions across the country quickly.

"We aim to fulfill our social responsibility by using the Rocket Delivery system, originally built for customer service, to support emergency disaster relief efforts," Rogers said.