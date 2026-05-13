President Lee Jae Myung will meet Nobel economics laureate Peter Howitt later this week to listen to his opinions on the country's economic policies, a presidential spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Kang Yu-jung said Lee's meeting with the Brown University honorary professor and 2025 Nobel Memorial Prize winner is scheduled for Friday morning at Cheong Wa Dae.

Howitt shared the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences with Philippe Aghion and Joel Mokyr for their work on the theory of sustained economic growth through creative destruction.

The meeting will also be attended by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, Ha Joon-kyung, senior presidential secretary for economic growth and Moon Jin-yeong, presidential secretary for social affairs.

Howitt previously supervised Ha's doctoral studies at Brown University in 2003, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)