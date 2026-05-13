Shin Gu, 89, and Park Geun-hyung, 85, are reuniting once again for the stage production of "The Merchant of Venice." The two veteran actors previously drew attention with sold-out performances in "Waiting for Godot" from 2023 to 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday, Shin said he continues to perform because acting still gives him joy and purpose.

"I do it because I want to, because the time I spend doing theater is joyful and fulfilling," he said of the production, which will run from July 8 to Aug. 9 at National Theater of Korea’s Haeoreum Grand Theater. "As I've grown older, my body no longer moves the way I want it to. But I still carry on with the strength I have left."

Shin will play the Duke, a figure who symbolizes the law and order of Venice. He is the oldest active stage actor in Korea, following the death of his longtime colleague Lee Soon-jae, last year.

Shin, who lives with cardiac insufficiency and wears a pacemaker, has continued to show his devotion to the stage, recently appearing in the play "The French Vault," running through June 7.

"My hearing is not what it used to be, and my body no longer does what I want it to. You realize there is no defeating time. But I still have strength left. Rehearsing and performing are what I do — and what I love," said Shin.

"The grand theater seats around a thousand people, and we are doing our best to fill every seat for 30 days."

Park will take on the role of Shylock.

"I've been performing alongside Shin for nearly four years now," Park said. "So far, we’ve continued to receive a great deal of encouragement from people telling us we’re doing well."

Park, too, has shown remarkable commitment in recent years, appearing consecutively in productions including "Waiting for Waiting for Godot" and "The Dresser."

He first played Shylock in a university production at Chung-Ang University in 1959. Reflecting on portraying the same character again after 67 years, Park said his understanding of Shylock had deepened with age.

"In my 20s, I simply saw Shylock as a figure representing poetic justice," he said. "Now, at this age, I feel I must portray him as a human being."

The two actors also donated their part of the proceeds from "Waiting for Godot" to establish the Theater Tomorrow Fund, aimed at supporting young aspiring actors. The production carries added significance as several actors who previously took part in the Theater Tomorrow Fund will join the ensemble cast.

"We began wondering how we could give back what we had received, and that led to this project. It reminded me of when I first began acting at 18, without teachers or even books. I hope this can become a faster path for young people," said Park.

Actors Lee Sang-yun, Choi Soo-young and Kim Seul-gi will also appear in the production.