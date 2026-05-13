Flare U made its debut Wednesday with its first EP, “Youth Error,” introducing itself as a two-member act built around the idea that imperfection can become its own kind of brightness.

The duo of Chuei Liyu and Kang Woojin held a debut showcase ahead of the EP’s release, presenting the album as the starting point of a youth story shaped by trial and error as well as companionship and growth.

The duo's name refers to the moment when two separate lights come together to form one brighter glow. The “U” also represents fans, emphasizing their synergy becomes complete when shared with its audience.

Before the official debut, the two had gained attention through “Boys II Planet,” where they were recognized for their performance skills and vocals. Although neither made the final lineup to debut in Alpha Drive One, the duo told the press on Wednesday that the experience ultimately became a stepping-stone toward their current debut.

“‘Boys II Planet’ was my first survival program experience, so it was physically and mentally challenging in many ways,” Woojin said. “But after going through it once, I think it really helped me grow and prepare for what came after.”

Liyu reflected positively on the experience, saying the program helped shape him as a performer.

“I learned a lot — from improving my skills to understanding how to express myself on stage,” he said. “Looking back now, it feels like a really beautiful and unforgettable memory.”

They each said that experiences ranging from the pressures of a competition program to gradually meeting fans prior to their debut as a duo shaped the message behind the first EP.

“Youth Error” conveys the story of two imperfect young people who stumble, make mistakes and eventually move in the same direction. Woojin described the album as “a record of two different youths coming together as one team and becoming one light.”

Lead track “Way 2 U” is a hybrid pop song that combines bouncy pluck riffs, bright rhythms, glitchy hyperpop textures and Plugg & B grooves. The song captures the rush of realizing romantic feelings beyond friendship and running toward the person without hesitation.

“When I first heard the song, I thought it was refreshing, cute and something our fans would like,” said Liyu. “Looking at the lyrics, it also felt like they could be directed toward our fans, so I liked it even more.”

As one of relatively few rookie K-pop duos debuting in recent years, the two pointed to their smaller lineup as a defining strength.

“Since there are only two of us, each member naturally gets to show more of their own vibe and individuality,” Liyu said. “There also aren’t many duo groups these days, so I think that itself has become part of what makes us unique. We have different personalities and charms, but when we come together, we complement and complete each other.”

Instead of putting too much focus on the rare duo identity, however, they aim to portray their imperfections and flaws the way they are rather than trying to appear flawless.

“The message behind Flare U is focused on two imperfect youths coming together and eventually creating one light with fans,” explained Woojin. “Nobody is perfect, but I think that’s what makes people more beautiful. Even if we’re not flawless, I hope we will be able to show how sincere we are about our work to our fans.”

The duo also shared the kind of artists they hope to become through their music.

“I want us to become a group that is like a vitamin vending machine,” said Liyu with a laugh. “Just like how vitamins have become something people naturally look for in their daily life, I hope we can become a group people turn to whenever they need energy or comfort.”

Both named AKMU among their role models, saying they hope to create music that listeners find similarly comforting.

“I’ve always admired how they enjoy the stage and tell their own stories through music,” Woojin said. “Their songs give people comfort, and I hope we can become artists like that too.”