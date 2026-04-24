Chuei Liyu and Kang Woojin, former contestants on Mnet’s survival program “Boys II Planet,” are set to debut as the new boy duo Flare U.

The pair opened official social media channels Friday, unveiling the group’s name along with a logo trailer video and teaser images.

According to FNC Entertainment, the name Flare U represents the moment when two distinct lights — as represented by Chuei and Kang — come together to form a single, brighter glow. It also reflects the idea that their synergy becomes complete with fans, symbolized by the letter “U.”

Chuei and Kang first gained recognition through “Boys II Planet,” where they were noted for their performance skills and strong vocals. Both placed No. 10 and No. 15, respectively, narrowly missing the final debut lineup of Alpha Drive One, which was formed with the top eight contestants.

Even before the duo’s official debut, the two built a following through fan meetings and starring on TV and radio programs. Leading up to its debut, Flare U is also set to appear at “KCON Japan 2026” on May 9, marking one of its first major stages.