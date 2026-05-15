PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (Phnom Penh Post/ANN) -- Residents of the capital's riverside have often joked about needing a passport to visit some of Phnom Penh's outer suburbs, with the hipster-gentrified Toul Tom Poung the obvious butt of jokes. One local team is now helping new arrivals do exactly that.

As part of ongoing efforts to promote Phnom Penh as a destination which encompasses more than just the well-traveled Royal Palace-National Gallery-Toul Sleng-Choeung Ek circuit, event guide guru Lord Penh has created the "Phnom Penh Passport."

While no one is disputing the importance of the capital's must-see attractions, their prominence in marketing and review sites often results in tourists planning a two-day itinerary and then departing the capital for the world-famous temples of Siem Reap, or the Kingdom's coastlines, satisfied that they have "done" Phnom Penh.

The "passport" is designed to encourage visitors to get under the skin of the "Pearl of Asia" and experience the vibrancy that residents of the capital enjoy, but only a lucky few tourists seem to stumble upon.

With an attractive design -- and priced at just $5 -- it invites visitors to explore a side of the city they might not otherwise find.

Each of the twenty carefully curated entries, from food tours of local markets to popular expat watering holes to high-end distillery experiences and even a spa, has been hand-picked for its unique appeal.

Having the booklet stamped at each of the participating venues earns an exclusive benefit, from discounts and welcome drinks to, in some cases, a complimentary meal.

With the demise of the much-loved, dog-eared, weatherbeaten Lonely Planet guides, Lord Penh believes there is space for an authentic, handheld experience

"We want people to rediscover Phnom Penh," says the project's publisher, who also runs a daily online event guide for the city.

"Our goal is to get people to go beneath the surface of the capital, so they get the chance to understand why those of us who live here love the city so much," he adds.

As a tactile, permanent memento of a visit the capital, the attractive booklet also makes a perfect souvenir, one that will instantly transport returned tourists back to the incredible out-of-the-way places they "discovered" during their visit.

Hotel and guesthouse owners who want to ensure that their guests see the best of the city are also invited to get in touch and support one of the most authentic guides in years.

Once purchased, passport holders have seven days to enjoy incredible discounts and bonus offers.

With international arrivals on the decline, now is a better time than ever to make sure that those who make it to Phnom Penh have the most authentic, immersive experience.

There are too many instances of people missing out on the incredible lifestyle that the capital has to offer.

There are countless instances of new arrivals enjoying the admittedly gorgeous riverside or Walk Street, but then being overwhelmed by the sense that this is all Phnom Penh has to offer.

"I have to admit that I was underwhelmed when I first arrived," says Karen, a visiting American. "My first impression of Phnom Penh, once I had seen the museums, was some tasty street food and a lot of bars aimed at single men."

"Before I discovered the passport, I wasn't sure I would stay more than a few days. Instead, I have three more days to try and get every page stamped. So far, I have enjoyed beautiful organic food, met new friends and even done scouse karaoke. Tomorrow, I'll be taking a food tour of the local markets. I can't wait!"

The initiative is already proving popular with local businesses.

Thoman Moodie, current owner of much-loved TTP institution the Deck, shared his thoughts on the initiative.

"We love the idea of sharing our Phnom Penh with visitors to this great city. When I heard about the passport, I knew we had to get amongst it," he says, adding "To be fair."

The Deck offers a handy, thirst-slaking, hunger-busting 15 percent off the total bill.

Other participants called the passport a "win-win initiative," the "perfect way to see the real capital" and an "instant hit."

More details can be found on the usual social media channels. At just 20,000 riel a passport, CBD dwellers could also be tempted to cross Mao Tse Toung boulevard and see what the fringe dwellers are so smug about.