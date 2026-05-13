Lee Kang-in will miss Paris Saint-Germain's potential Ligue 1 title-clinching match this season because of an injury.

Ahead of PSG's away match against RC Lens in Round 29 of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 on Thursday, the club announced updates on injured players through its official website on Tuesday. PSG said Lee "suffered a left ankle injury during the match against Brest and will undergo indoor training for the next few days."

Lee started in PSG's 1-0 home victory over Stade Brestois 29 in Ligue 1 Round 33 on May 11 before being substituted for Desire Doue in the eighth minute of the second half. Concerns over an injury arose during first-half stoppage time when Lee was tripped by a defender while driving into the right side of the penalty area. Although he returned after halftime, he was unable to continue for long.

According to the club's statement, the injury does not appear serious enough to affect Lee's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, which begins next month. However, he will not be able to take part on the field as PSG moves toward securing this season's Ligue 1 title.

PSG moved to 73 points with the win over Brest, six points ahead of second-place Lens (67 points) with two matches remaining in the regular season. Even a draw in the rescheduled match against Lens would secure PSG's fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title and the 14th league championship in club history.

Meanwhile, PSG said defenders Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes, along with midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, are continuing rehabilitation training. Defender Achraf Hakimi, goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and forward Kangtin Njangtou, who are also recovering from injuries, are training individually outdoors.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)