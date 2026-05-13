Controversy surrounding a proposal by President Lee Jae Myung's policy aide to distribute excess tax revenue from South Korea's technology sector is growing, with the president saying that the issue is being fanned by fake news.

In an X post shared Wednesday, Lee condemned fake news from media outlets, which he said was designed to manipulate public opinion. His post came a day after the chief presidential secretary for policy, Kim Yong-beom, called for "structural changes" to prevent bipolarization stemming from "excess gains" from artificial intelligence technology.

In a Facebook post, Kim floated what he called a "citizens' dividend," which would use excess tax revenue from the tech sector. His proposal triggered stock market volatility and a foreign investor selloff.

Against this backdrop, Lee claimed that news reports with malicious intent to mislead the public continued.

"People must remember that any political condemnations or criticisms are detrimental to democracy if they are not based on facts," Lee said.

The president quoted a news report carrying main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Rep. Park Soo-young's response to Kim's remarks.

There, Park claimed that Kim's proposal was meant to "redistribute the excess wealth from corporate profits to the public," adding the scheme reminds him of socialist legacies in countries like Venezuela.

According to Lee, some news outlets have misrepresented Kim's remarks as intending to distribute a company's excess profit to people in the form of a dividend. Instead, what Kim claimed was to distribute excess tax revenue collected from companies that made excess profit.

"Kim has kindly made explanations (regarding his remarks), but why do such news reports with malicious intent still exist?" Lee noted.

The report was taken down shortly after Lee quoted it on X.

Lee on Tuesday also warned on his X that circulating fake news on state affairs is a "serious crime subject to criminal punishment."

Meanwhile, the ruling party chair earlier Wednesday said the policy chief's AI dividend remarks were "premature."

Ruling Democratic Party of Korea chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae said in a press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday that Kim's proposal came at a time when South Korea "was taking an unprecedented path" and when a great transformation in the history of civilization was taking place.

But Jung said Kim's proposal could have been announced after conducting academic research and reaching public consensus, so that the proposal could become law. He added that Kim had not discussed the issue with the liberal party before posting his remarks on Facebook.

"It was like opening the lid of a rice cooker prematurely, causing the rice to become undercooked," Jung said.