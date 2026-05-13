An actor who once played a striker in a soccer drama has now fulfilled his real-life dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

El Paso Locomotive FC, a club in the USL Championship — the second-tier professional soccer league in the United States — announced Tuesday via its official website that it had signed "forward" Cristo Fernandez, 35, pending league and federation approval.

The club did not disclose contract details in accordance with team policy.

Fernandez is best known for portraying Mexican striker Dani Rojas in the American sports comedy TV series "Ted Lasso."

According to the club, Fernandez earned the contract after undergoing an intensive two-month trial period. During that time, he trained regularly with the squad and also appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

Born in Mexico, Fernandez once pursued a football career through Tecos FC's youth system, but was forced to give up the sport at age 15 due to an injury.

He later turned to acting and other pursuits before ultimately realizing his long-held dream of becoming a professional player.

"Soccer has always been a huge part of my life and identity," Fernandez said through the club. "No matter where life took me, the dream of becoming a professional player never left my heart."

He also thanked the club, coaching staff and teammates for the opportunity.

"This journey back to professional football is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be," he added. "Maybe I'm just a crazy person with an impossible dream. That's probably why being with El Paso feels like the perfect fit."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)