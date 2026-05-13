North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for strengthening the country’s mortar and howitzer forces during inspections of key munitions factories, state media reported Wednesday, as Pyongyang continues a series of high-profile military activities.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim visited several munitions industrial enterprises on Monday to review the implementation of the country’s weapons production plan for the first half of 2026.

The visit came amid what appears to be an intensified military inspection campaign by Kim in recent days. On May 7, Kim visited the newly built 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon and observed a maneuvering assessment test ahead of its commissioning. A day earlier, during a visit to a major munitions factory, Kim revealed plans to deploy a new 155-millimeter self-propelled gun-howitzer system capable of placing Seoul within range along the southern border by the end of this year.

KCNA said Kim inspected production lines at multiple factories and praised workers in the munitions sector for achieving “record growth” in shell and bullet production.

During a visit to a bullet factory, Kim called for a production system of “high-precision multipurpose bullets” of various calibers, as well as special-function and training rounds.

“He repeatedly stressed the need to strengthen the mortar and howitzer forces,” KCNA said, adding that Kim ordered the establishment of a specialized artillery production complex and a small-arms production factory to meet the military’s future demands.

The report also said Kim emphasized modernizing North Korea’s munitions industry through upgrades to production structures, technical control systems and quality inspection mechanisms, while improving efficiency and factory working conditions.

Kim was accompanied by senior party and military officials, including Jo Chun-ryong, secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea; Kim Jong-sik, first vice department director of the party’s Central Committee; and Pak Jong-chon, adviser to the Ministry of National Defence.

North Korea has accelerated efforts to bolster its military capabilities in line with a five-year defense development plan unveiled at a key party congress in 2021, with recent state media reports increasingly highlighting artillery modernization and munitions production.