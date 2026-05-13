Xiaomi Korea said Wednesday it appointed Summer Peng as its new general manager as the Chinese electronics brand moves to strengthen its operations and market presence in Korea.

Peng previously led Xiaomi’s businesses in Hong Kong and Macau, where she focused on expanding market share, improving multichannel retail operations and strengthening the company’s premium brand positioning.

Before joining Xiaomi, she held sales, product and consumer strategy roles at major Chinese technology companies including Huawei, Skyworth and OPPO.

Xiaomi Korea said the leadership change was part of a regular management reshuffle aimed at boosting competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global market. The company plans to strengthen product offerings, expand retail and distribution channels and deepen partnerships with Korean consumers and businesses.

The company has recently broadened its Korean lineup with smartphones including the Xiaomi 17 series and POCO X8 Pro series, alongside AIoT devices such as the REDMI Pad 2 9.7 and Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi has also expanded its after-sales service network in Korea. Last year, it opened its first standalone service center near Seoul Station and currently operates through 12 QAid in-house service centers and 53 field service locations nationwide.

Andrew Li, head of East Asia at Xiaomi, said Peng has driven growth across multiple markets through her leadership and operational experience.

“Her expertise and execution capabilities are expected to contribute to Xiaomi Korea’s continued growth and competitiveness in the Korean market,” Li said.

Peng said Xiaomi Korea aims to expand Korean consumers’ access to the company’s smart ecosystem through a broader product lineup and pricing range while pursuing sustainable growth through partnerships.