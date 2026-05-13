Mamamoo shared promo photographs of Solar and Moonbyul ahead of its upcoming international tour “4Ward,” agency RBW Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Clad in all black, the two pose in close-up shots released after the group's poster for its Seoul show, which will kick off the tour.

The four members will hold three concerts in the capital on June 19, the day of their 12th debut anniversary. It will be the first full-group show in three years.

The tour then takes Mamamoo to five more cities in Asia and seven in North America, with more stops expected to be announced in the near future.

Mamamoo will also release an album ahead of the tour — its first all-member effort since its 12th EP, “Mic On,” released in 2022.