Korean Air unveiled a donated Boeing 747 aircraft exhibit at the California Science Center’s Korean Air Aviation Gallery, the airline announced Wednesday.

The aircraft, a Boeing 747-400 passenger jet standing 19.4 meters tall, operated from 1994 to 2014 and accumulated more than 86,000 flight hours before retirement.

Korean Air said the aircraft symbolized the carrier’s rise to a global airline during the rapid expansion of commercial air travel.

The airline and the California Science Center plan to convert the aircraft into an interactive aviation and science exhibition space using its passenger cabins, cargo section and landing gear.

Visitors will be able to enter the aircraft and participate in hands-on educational programs and aviation-themed exhibits designed for children and families.

Korean Air Chair and CEO Walter Cho said Los Angeles has served as a second home to Korean Air for more than 50 years.

“We are proud to support the California Science Center,” Cho said. “The Korean Air Aviation Gallery aims to inspire future generations by showing young people the science and imagination behind flight, encouraging them to become future pilots, engineers and innovators.”

Jeffrey Rudolph said the partnership would help create a unique educational facility capable of inspiring curiosity among children and future scientists, engineers and explorers worldwide.

“We deeply appreciate Korean Air’s generous support and cooperation in creating a world-class science learning experience,” he said.