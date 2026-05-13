A 2025 study on child and teenage mental health showed a potential red flag Wednesday, as 27 percent of all respondents said they had wished for their own death in the past year.

It was found that 34.3 percent of girls in elementary, middle and high school had wanted to die, substantially more than 20.1 percent among boys, according to the study conducted by the state-affiliated National Youth Policy Institute.

The study was conducted with the participation of 8,764 students across the country, based on fundamental rights stipulated by the UN Convention on Rights of a Child.

Some 23 percent of all respondents said they had occasionally thought about dying, while 4 percent said they frequently have such thoughts.

One out of 10 respondents (9.9 percent) said they actually harmed themselves. About 4.6 percent said they tried it only once, but 1 percent said they frequently made such attempts.

The leading reasons given for suicidal thoughts were academic pressure (37.9 percent), anxiety over the future (20 percent) and discord with family (18.5 percent).

The study also showed that several students are socially isolated: 4.1 percent said they "always feel lonely," while 8.9 percent said they do not have anyone to talk to about their problems. When asked if they had anyone to reach out to in crisis, 9 percent said they did not.

Not having anyone to seek help from was more prevalent among children raised by their grandparents due to the parents' absence, at 24.6 percent.

About 28.5 percent of respondents said they wanted to quit school, citing burnout and feeling helplessness as the main reasons. Such tendency was more profound among older students: 35.1 percent among high school students, 28.6 percent among middle school students and 21.8 percent among elementary school students.

"Children and teens' mental and emotional difficulties are found from elementary school ages. ... It is easy for child and teen policies to be lower in (the government's) priority because they do not have voting rights," NYPI officials said, urging the government to make teen and child rights a top priority policy.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, dial the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.