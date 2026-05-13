TWS has confirmed a No.1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with its fifth EP, agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday, citing the prereleased chart dated May 18.

The Japanese ranking noted that EP “No Tragedy” is the boy group’s first leader on the albums chart, selling over 220,000 copies in the country. The mini album headed straight to the top of its Daily Album Ranking and claimed the top spot for two more days.

The group released the album in Korea on April 27, selling over a million copies in just four days. Main track “You, You” came in first place on television music chart shows twice.

In late June, the group will launch “24/7: For: You” tour and visit eight cities for 15 shows.