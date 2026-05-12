President Lee Jae Myung will meet visiting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week, Lee's office said Tuesday, with the two expected to discuss US tariffs among other issues.

Lee will receive a courtesy call from Bessent on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said, just one day before Bessent heads to China for the summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Diplomatic sources earlier confirmed Bessent's one-day trip to Seoul.

Observers say Lee and Bessent are expected to exchange views on US tariff measures and global supply chain stability, issues that will also likely come up at this week's US-China summit.

Lee and Bessent are also expected to discuss other pending issues between Seoul and Washington.

Before meeting Bessent, Lee will also receive a courtesy call from Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

During the meeting with He, Lee is expected to discuss matters related to the US-China summit as well as ways to maintain peace in the international community and on the Korean Peninsula.

Bessent is also scheduled to hold high-level trade talks with He on Wednesday to coordinate details ahead of the high-stakes summit between Trump and Xi. (Yonhap)