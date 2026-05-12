Kwak Noh-jung, chief executive officer of chip giant SK hynix, is expected to meet with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and its CEO Satya Nadella in the United States, industry sources said Tuesday.

Kwak will attend the Microsoft CEO Summit 2026, which begins Tuesday, local time, at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, the sources said. Kwak previously attended the event in 2024.

The summit is known as a private networking event open only to selected guests who receive invitations.

Kwak is also expected to attend a formal dinner hosted by Gates at his residence, they said. The gathering had reportedly been suspended for several years before recently resuming.

The meetings are expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Microsoft and SK hynix, particularly in the supply of high bandwidth memory.

Microsoft is already a major customer of SK hynix for dynamic random access memory and NAND flash products, and SK hynix's fifth-generation HBM3E chips are currently used in Microsoft's latest artificial intelligence accelerator chip, Maia 200. (Yonhap)