A special counsel team on Tuesday sought a four-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of accepting free polling services from the self-described political broker Myung Tae-kyun.

Yoon was indicted on allegations that he received the results of 58 opinion polls worth 270 million won ($181,000) free of charge from Myung between April 2021 and March 2022.

The team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki also sought forfeiture of 137.2 million won, saying the case undermined representative democracy through collusion between political power and money.

"Former President Yoon interfered in candidate nominations after receiving free opinion polls from Myung, undermining party democracy," the team said.

The team also sought a three-year prison term for Myung.

Prosecutors alleged that the polling services were provided in exchange for assistance from Yoon and former first lady Kim Keon Hee in securing candidate nominations for the June 2022 parliamentary by-elections. (Yonhap)