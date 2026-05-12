Some bakeries in Gwangju are serving up election-themed bread and pastries ahead of South Korea’s June 3 local elections, turning neighborhood bakeries into playful reminders to vote.

According to the Gwangju Metropolitan City Election Commission on Tuesday, about 150 bakeries across the city are taking part in the campaign to promote voting, launched in partnership with the Gwangju-Jeonnam branch of the Korea Bakers Association.

Local bakery chain Bebiere is selling eight varieties of “election bread” featuring voting symbols, election slogans and pun-filled names tied to ballots and voting.

The election commission also distributed special bread packaging printed with the June 3 election date and voting stamp symbol, along with paper liners carrying information about early voting scheduled for May 29-30.

South Korea’s local elections will choose mayors, governors and local education chiefs nationwide, while 14 parliamentary seats will also be contested in by-elections. Official campaigning begins May 21.