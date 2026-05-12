The Embassy of Germany in Seoul and the International Sports Exchange Association are recruiting participants for a youth soccer camp in Seoul led by youth coaches from the academy of Germany’s VfB Stuttgart.

According to the Seoul Foreigner Portal on Tuesday, the program is open to third to sixth graders.

Three German coaches and three Korean assistant coaches will provide training in soccer skills such as dribbling and shooting. Participants will also receive official VfB Stuttgart uniforms, while outstanding players will be given the opportunity to take part in a selection event in Germany later this year.

The camp will take place at Nakseongdae Park in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul. Participants may choose one of two sessions scheduled for June 18 or 19, with each session running for three hours from 9 a.m.

A European and German soccer culture event will also be held June 20.

A total of 120 students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with applications open to both boys and girls through a Google Form link.

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