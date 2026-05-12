Samsung Electronics on Tuesday denied claims that it used a photo of British pop star Dua Lipa without permission, saying the image had been cleared for use through a content partner before it appeared on TV packaging in the US.

The statement came after Lipa’s representatives filed a lawsuit against Samsung on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California, accusing the company of copyright, trademark and publicity rights infringement. The suit seeks $15 million in damages.

The case centers on a photo of Lipa that appeared on the exterior of Samsung TV packaging. According to the complaint, the image was taken backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival, and Lipa’s side claims she owns the copyright to the photograph.

The complaint alleges that Samsung used the image as part of a commercial marketing campaign without her approval.

“Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the complaint stated. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

Samsung denied the allegation.

“The claim that the artist’s image was used without authorization is not true,” the company said in a statement. “We confirmed the right to use the image through a content-providing partner before using it.”

Samsung said the image was used on TV packaging in the US in 2025 only after it confirmed through the partner that the image was cleared for use on the packaging.

The company also rejected Lipa’s claim that it refused to stop using the image after being asked to do so. Samsung said it immediately began halting box production and replacing the packaging after Lipa’s representatives raised concerns in July last year that she had not consented to the use of the photo.

Samsung added that it had continued talks with Lipa’s side until recently.

“We have continued discussions with Dua Lipa’s representatives and will do our best to resolve the matter amicably,” the company said.