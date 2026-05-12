Criticism of Los Angeles FC head coach Marc dos Santos intensified after the club failed to reach the final of the Champions Cup, with growing questions over how the team used Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga.

LAFC lost 4-0 away to Toluca on May 7 at Estadio Nemesio Diez in the second leg of the semifinals of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. After winning the first leg at home 2-1, LAFC needed only a draw to advance to the final.

Dos Santos started key players including Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga, Mark Delgado and Ryan Porteous. However, his tactical approach drew criticism after the match.

The coach deployed Son as a lone striker and Bouanga on the right wing, but the setup struggled to produce results. Son was often isolated in attack, while Bouanga had limited influence in an unfamiliar role.

Local media outlets also questioned the tactical decisions. Soccer outlet Pitchside US accused Dos Santos of tactical missteps: "With away goals serving as the tiebreaker, LAFC needed just one goal to completely change the narrative of the match and open a significant advantage over Toluca. Instead, they managed zero shots on target."

The report also questioned the decision to leave David Martinez on the bench despite his recent emergence as one of the team's main attacking options.

LAFC struggled to generate attacking momentum throughout the match. Son had limited chances to receive the ball in dangerous areas.

"Son Heung-min spent most of the match isolated, unable to influence the game despite his reputation," wrote Pitchside US. "He did serve his teammates on a couple of occasions, but they didn't lead to scoring, raising questions about his once-evident chemistry with Denis Bouanga, which somehow seemed to disappear in the offseason."

The team's 3-4-3 formation also came under pressure. LAFC struggled defensively and in midfield during Toluca's press, while the attack lacked variety. Jacob Shaffelburg in particular had difficulty against Toluca's defense and made limited impact.

Criticism of Dos Santos had already been building before the match. Compared with the period under former coach Steve Cherundolo, some fans had expressed concern that the current squad was not maximizing the strengths of players such as Son and Bouanga.

Some supporters had hoped Dos Santos' previous success in tournament settings would lead to a turnaround in the Champions Cup. However, the heavy defeat in the semifinal significantly increased scrutiny of the coach.

After signing Son, LAFC entered the season with higher expectations, but the team was eliminated before reaching the Champions Cup final. As a result, attention has increasingly turned toward Dos Santos and his future with the club.

(This article was produced from news reports with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)