A Gwangju district office said Tuesday it is pushing to designate a high school student, who was injured while trying to protect the victim of a May 5 murder, as a person injured for public good.

The district office of Gwangsan-gu said it has launched the process for the 17-year-old boy, in accordance with the Act on Honorable Treatment and Support for Persons Who Died or Were Injured for Public Good.

The boy was involved in an allegedly random knife attack by a 24-year-old man surnamed Jang at around midnight. The teen heard the screams of a 17-year-old girl being attacked by Jang, and crossed the street to help her.

Jang stabbed the teen in the neck and fled the scene. The boy sustained severe but nonfatal injuries, from which he is currently recovering.

The assailant did not know either victims, and the two high school students were not acquainted with each other, as they attended different schools.

The law stipulates benefits for individuals wounded or killed for "just cause and contribute to the realization of social justice" without the duty to do so. As the boy risked his life trying to help the victim, officials believe he qualifies for the designation.

Upon the request of the regional government, the central government reviews and decides whether to grant the designation. Designated individuals are entitled to benefits such as hospital fees, compensation and possibly other honors.

Despite his heroics in the incident, the boy's family told local media that he has been targeted with malicious online comments. Some comments have wrongly accused him of running away after sustaining minimal injuries.

"I'm not asking for him to be seen as a hero. Just know that he threw himself (in the line of danger) to save others," his father was quoted as saying. "I told him never do anything like that again, and he asked me 'Wouldn't you do the same in that situation?'"