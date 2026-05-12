The veterans ministry said Tuesday the late Jaap Constandse of the Netherlands, who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War, will be repatriated and laid to rest at the UN Memorial Cemetery this week.

Ahead of the burial set for Thursday, a repatriation ceremony for Constandse will be held Wednesday at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. He will become the 35th UN veteran to be buried at the cemetery in Busan, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Constandse served as a platoon commander with the US Army's 2nd Infantry Division from February 1952 to March 1953 and is known for helping defend positions near the so-called T-Bone Ridge in northwestern Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.

He received numerous decorations from the Dutch government, including the Cross for Justice and Freedom, for his service. After returning home, he later served as commander of the Dutch Army's Special Operations Command.

The ministry said the repatriation and burial reflect Constandse's wish to be laid to rest in Busan amid his pride in his participation in the Korean War and affection for the South Korean people.

Vice Veterans Minister Kang Yun-jin said the government will honor the veteran with dignity while continuing efforts to preserve the legacy of UN soldiers and Korean War veterans for future generations. (Yonhap)