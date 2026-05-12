Taeyang of Big Bang teamed up with Tarzzan and Woochan of coed group AllDay Project for his upcoming fourth solo studio album, agency The Black Label announced Tuesday.

Set to release “Quintessence” on May 18, in time for his birthday, the singer shared all nine songs from the upcoming album. The tracklist included main track “Live Fast Die Slow,” and B-side track “Would You” featuring the AllDay Project members.

The album comes over three years after Taeyang's last solo set, second EP “Down to Earth,” and on the tail of Big Bang’s Coachella debut. The trio will celebrate Big Bang's 20th debut anniversary with an album and a world tour. The tour, “Bigshow: Reborn,” will begin in August.