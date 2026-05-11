GMC said Monday it launched its flagship all-electric SUV, the GMC Hummer EV SUV, in South Korea, marking an expansion of General Motors' premium brand lineup in the country.

Built on GM’s latest dedicated EV platform, the Hummer EV SUV features technologies such as CrabWalk and Super Cruise, along with a dual-motor eAWD system delivering 578 horsepower. The vehicle offers a driving range of up to 512 kilometers on a single charge and supports up to 300-kilowatt DC fast charging based on an 800-volt electrical system.

CrabWalk allows the rear wheels to turn at the same angle as the front wheels during low-speed driving, enabling diagonal movement for enhanced maneuverability in tight spaces and rough terrain.

The SUV is also equipped with GM’s advanced driver assistance system Super Cruise, which supports hands-free driving on approximately 23,000 kilometers of highways. The system can maintain vehicle distance and automatically change lanes depending on traffic conditions.

Safety and driver assistance features include automatic emergency braking, automatic parking assistance, front pedestrian detection and braking systems.

The exterior design incorporates Hummer's signature styling with short overhangs, a high body structure, and a wide stance to improve off-road capability and stability. The model also features 22-inch premium alloy wheels, aluminum side steps and black tow hooks.

Inside, the vehicle features advanced displays and intuitive interfaces. TMAP connected services provide navigation optimized for drivers and allow voice control for functions such as destination settings and climate controls. GM’s OnStar connected service also supports remote start, vehicle information monitoring, including battery status and over-the-air software updates.

To celebrate the launch, GMC will hold a preorder event from May 11 to 19. Customers who place orders during the period and complete delivery by June 10 will be eligible for a drawing to receive a dedicated front storage tray accessory for the Hummer EV SUV.