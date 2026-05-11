Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Monday a closer examination is needed regarding a recent strike on a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as the government has yet to determine who was responsible for the incident.

The remarks came after the foreign ministry said Sunday that the strike by two "unidentified airborne objects" was found to have caused an explosion and fire aboard the Panama-flagged cargo ship HMM Namu, operated by the South Korean major shipping firm HMM Co., last week, announcing the results of an investigation conducted by a government team.

"There are still things we need to look into more carefully, and we will need to make a judgment after reviewing them cautiously," Cho said.

The ministry has said the source of the strike has yet to be confirmed and additional analysis will be conducted on engine debris recovered from the objects at the scene.

Asked about the ministry's decision to call in Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi following the announcement of the investigation results, Cho said, "We needed to explain the situation first," adding that the ministry had also briefed the United States on the probe findings.

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed Iran had "taken some shots" at the HMM vessel and other targets, but the Iranian Embassy in Seoul has stressed Tehran "firmly and categorically" denies any involvement in the incident by its military.

There were 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans, with no casualties reported.

The incident took place hours after the U.S. launched a now-suspended operation, dubbed "Project Freedom," aimed at freeing ships stranded in the waterway. Iran denounced the move as a violation of a ceasefire that has been in place since early April. (Yonhap)